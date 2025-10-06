 Skip navigation
Christian Watson “felt great” in return to practice on Monday

  
Published October 6, 2025 02:08 PM

Packers receiver Christian Watson got back on the field for practice on Monday after tearing his ACL late in the 2024 season.

Watson told reporters after the session that it “felt great” to be back on the field after so much time away.

“Obviously, I was super anxious to just be able to get back to some football,” Watson said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “So, I mean, it meant a lot for me to be able to get out there for sure.”

Watson noted that he felt good going through his usual motions in routes, including making his cuts.

“I’ve got to knock a little bit of rust off, obviously. It’s been a while since I’ve been able to go out there and play football,” Watson said. “But, I mean, from confidence, running, everything, it felt good. I’m just excited to continue to build off that.”

Watson said this had been his target date to get back to practice, though he’s still grateful it came to fruition that way because his knee was feeling good after an exhaustive rehab process.

“It meant a lot just to kind of see that pay off,” Watson said, via Ryan Wood of USA Today. “Four months ago when I was in it, I didn’t go into every day smiling and happy about it. So, definitely just to see it all pay off, it means a lot.”