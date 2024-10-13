Christian Watson, Jaire Alexander, Rasheed Walker all active for Packers

The Packers had a handful of key players listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game against the Cardinals and they all wound up on the right side of game-time decisions.

Wide receiver Christian Watson (ankle), cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin), and left tackle Rasheed Walker (knee) are all in the lineup for the NFC North club. Offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (shoulder) and defensive lineman Aaron Mosby (shoulder) are also inactive.

Watson did not play against the Rams last weekend while Alexander has missed the last two games. Walker was added to the injury report as a limited participant on Friday.

Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (ankle) is the only Packers player inactive due to injury.