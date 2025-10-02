Chuba Hubbard did not practice again Thursday

Running back Chuba Hubbard (calf) remained out of practice Thursday.

Head coach Dave Canales called Hubbard “day to day.”

Hubbard popped up on the report last Thursday with a calf injury that limited him in the final two practices in Week 4. The Panthers gave him a questionable injury designation, but he played 35 of 69 snaps and had 13 touches for 69 yards.

Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (ankle), defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (toe), and cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (chest) also remained non-participants.

Outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum (hip) again was limited.