Chuba Hubbard, Taylor Moton ruled out for Panthers

  
Published October 10, 2025 03:29 PM

Rico Dowdle will be front and center for the Panthers again this Sunday.

Chuba Hubbard has been ruled out for the second straight week with a calf injury. Dowdle ran for a career-high 206 yards in last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins and will try for another big day against his former team in Sunday’s home game against the Cowboys.

Right tackle Taylor Moton (elbow) has also been ruled out. Yosh Nijman will likely step into his spot in the starting lineup.

Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (toe) and cornerback Akayleb Evans (hamstring) will miss the game as well. Defensive back Mike Jackson (ribs), tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (ankle), defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (chest), and wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps) are listed as questionable. Coker will need to be activated from injured reserve in order to play on Sunday.