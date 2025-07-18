Chuka Ndulue to join Chargers as assistant defensive line coach

The Chargers are set to make an addition to Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff.

Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports that Chuka Ndulue will be joining the team as an assistant defensive line coach. Ndulue was the defensive line coach at Colorado State.

Ndulue joined that staff in 2024 after spending two seasons in the same job at New Mexico. He also spent three seasons at Southern Illinois and began his coaching career at Oklahoma in 2017.

Ndulue also played defensive line at Oklahoma and had stints in the NFL with the Broncos and Chargers. He did not appear in any regular season games for either club.