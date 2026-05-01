Cincinnati has “inside track” fo 2029 NFL draft

The NFL may be lining up its drafts farther into the future than its Super Bowls.

The Super Bowl sites have been set through February 2029. Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the April 2029 draft possibly could be awarded at or about the same time the 2028 draft site is selected.

Fischer reports that some believe Cincinnati has the “inside track” to hosting the 2029 draft. It’s not clear, however, whether the league is willing to award the 2029 draft in the short term.

Minnesota is currently the “clear favorite” to be awarded the 2028 draft later this month.

Commissioner Roger Goodell told Pat McAfee last Friday that the league may start awarding drafts “a little further in advance,” given the size of the endeavor.

“The Super Bowl has gotten to a point where, it’s not the stadium size . . . but also it’s hotel rooms and all the other facilities that are necessary. [Hosting the draft] is slightly easier, but it’s getting more difficult,” Goodell said.

Frankly, that reality underscores the absence of a firm date for Super Bowl LXII, to be played more than two months before the 2028 draft. A date hasn’t been picked for one reason and one reason only: The NFL still hopes to expand the season to 18 games as of 2027.

And if the owners don’t announce a date certain for the game to be played in Atlanta (under the current season size, it would be February 13, 2028) at their next meeting later this month, it means that they’ll spend the summer months trying to persuade the NFL Players Association to agree to the inevitable expansion of the regular season as soon as possible.