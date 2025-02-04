 Skip navigation
Clark Hunt laughs at “excuses” about the refs that other teams make for Chiefs’ success

  
February 4, 2025

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt says other teams need to stop making excuses for losing to his team.

Hunt was asked on NFL Network about the belief among many that the Chiefs’ run to the verge of the first-ever Super Bowl three-peat has benefited from favorable calls from the officials. Hunt made clear that he thinks it’s nonsense that there’s a conspiracy among referees and the league office to favor the Chiefs.

“You almost have to laugh at it,” Hunt said. “There’s definitely no conspiracy, right? It’s the nature of the game. And when you start having a lot of success, people like to start making excuses for why you’re having the success.”

It’s also possible, however, that there’s no conspiracy to favor the Chiefs — but also that the Chiefs really have benefited from calls going their way. It’s easy to laugh at conspiracists who think games are being fixed in the Chiefs’ favor, but harder to improve the officiating to the point where fans are confident that the game will be decided by the players and not by the officials.