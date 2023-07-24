Clark Hunt: We love Chris Jones, when he reports we’ll welcome him

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones reportedly wants $30 million a year. The man who would be signing the checks was noncommittal when asked about Jones’ holdout for that kind of contract, but did make clear that the team values what Jones does.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said he’ll let General Manager Brett Veach handle the negotiations, and he personally won’t get involved.

“We love Chris and when he decides to report we’ll welcome him. I don’t want to get into speculating on when that will happen or if that will happen,” Hunt said.

Jones is heading into the final season of his contract and has a base salary of $19.5 million this season.