Justin Thomas
3M Open Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Tennis: Wimbledon
After first career tennis title at Swiss Open, Pedro Cachin gets kisses, hugs and doggy licks
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament, opts for more rest after loss in Wimbledon final

nbc_dps_svpjoins_230724.jpg
Van Pelt analyzes Harman's runaway Open victory
nbc_nas_dalecamhl_230724.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Cup race at Pocono
nbc_dps_mlbdeadline_230724.jpg
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB's trade deadline?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Clark Hunt: We love Chris Jones, when he reports we’ll welcome him

  
Published July 24, 2023 12:06 PM

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones reportedly wants $30 million a year. The man who would be signing the checks was noncommittal when asked about Jones’ holdout for that kind of contract, but did make clear that the team values what Jones does.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said he’ll let General Manager Brett Veach handle the negotiations, and he personally won’t get involved.

“We love Chris and when he decides to report we’ll welcome him. I don’t want to get into speculating on when that will happen or if that will happen,” Hunt said.

Jones is heading into the final season of his contract and has a base salary of $19.5 million this season.