Clark Hunt’s daughter recently spoke out against Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show

When the Chiefs visit the Cowboys on Thursday, the pre-game meeting between the daughters of the two teams’ owners could be as awkward as most Thanksgiving dinners will be.

Recently, Charlotte Jones, the daughter of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, spoke out in support of the NFL’s decision to make Bad Bunny the halftime performer at Super Bowl XL. Even more recently, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, spoke out against the move.

Appearing on Fox News, Gracie Hunt said she’ll be watching the Turning Point USA alternate halftime show instead of the Super Bowl XL performance.

“I really respect Erika [Kirk] for all that she’s done, especially with creating a halftime show for America,” Gracie Hunt said. “You know, children are young, they’re impressionable. Young women, young men and everyone, they just need someone to look up to. . . .

“As someone who doesn’t yet have young children of my own, I can’t imagine how difficult that is to navigate. But I think she’s done an incredible job leading Turning Point, leading young women and really leading an alternative for young Americans. Football’s becoming the world sport, but, at its heart, it’s America’s sport built around family. . . .

“When my grandfather named the Super Bowl, he intended it to be something children and families of all ages could come together and watch and really believed that the game should come first, that football is the attraction and that it didn’t need to compromise its character or rely on cheap appeal to draw an audience, especially when that approach can alienate so much of the fan base.

“The NFL honors women, the military, this country, celebrates communities. So, I think that whoever they select going forward for the halftime show needs to reflect those values more closely. So, I respect Erika.”

The NFL may not appreciate that take, given that it legitimizes if not invites fans to scramble away from the Super Bowl halftime show for something else.

At a deeper level, the conflicting comments from Charlotte Jones and Gracie Hunt speak to the lingering rivalry between the Chiefs and Cowboys, which dates back to the handful of years that the two franchises competed for the hearts, minds, and wallets of pro football fans in Dallas, with the NFL’s Cowboys grappling with the AFL’s Texans. Which became the Chiefs.

Which becomes an interesting situation on Thursday. Two teams that claim to be America’s Team, with two different views on a topic that is among the many that divide Americans.