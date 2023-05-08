Clayton Tune: I think I’m the best quarterback in this class, I elevate everyone around me

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Clayton Tune: I think I’m the best quarterback in this class, I elevate everyone around me

  
Published May 8, 2023 05:49 AM
nbc_simms_brockpurdy_230503
May 3, 2023 12:40 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers analyze why they believe Cardinals QB Clayton Tune could become this year's Brock Purdy and discuss how challenging it is to predict injuries in order for that to happen.

The Cardinals made Clayton Tune the ninth quarterback selected in this year’s draft, but seeing eight other players at the position come off the board before hearing his name didn’t do anything to dim Tune’s confidence in himself.

Tune spent the last five seasons leading the Houston offense and that experience has left him feeling like he is at the top of this year’s group of incoming quarterbacks.

“I think I’m the best quarterback in this class and God’s got a plan for me,” Tune said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “If you look at my body of work, the effect that I have on my team that I play on, I elevate everyone around me. I’m a natural leader, people follow me and see the work that I’m putting in and the mindset that I have, and they want to follow suit. I have that no-flinch mentality when things get going tough. Those are some of the intangible things, and then being able to make every throw on the field, being able to make plays off schedule and being more mobile than people realize.”

It’s unclear when Kyler Murray is going to be ready to play after last year’s torn ACL, so the Cardinals may be starting the season with a different starting quarterback. If Tune’s self-assessment is proven correct over the next few months, he could get that nod over Colt McCoy, David Blough, and Jeff Driskel.