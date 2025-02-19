Clinton Portis joins DeSean Jackson’s staff at Delaware State

DeSean Jackson’s first coaching staff at Delaware State will include another former NFL player.

The school announced that Clinton Portis will be the running backs coach and run game coordinator for the 2025 season. Jackson was hired as their head coach in December.

Portis was a Denver second-round pick in 2002 and was the offensive rookie of the year. He was traded to Washington for cornerback Champ Bailey after two seasons and played for the team through the 2010 season.

Portis ran 2,230 times for 9,923 yards and 75 touchdowns over the course of his career. He also caught 247 passes for 2,018 yards and five touchdowns. The Delaware State job is his first coaching position.