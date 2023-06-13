 Skip navigation
Clyde Edwards-Helaire practiced at receiver before Super Bowl

  
Published June 13, 2023 06:33 PM
June 13, 2023 08:55 AM
Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not play in the postseason. The team activated him from injured reserve before Super Bowl LVII but made him inactive on game day.

If Edwards-Helaire had played, though, he might have played receiver.

“I practiced that week, the whole week,” Edwards-Helaire said, via Charles Goldman of USA Today. “I played receiver that week . I played the Z and the Zebra. I pretty much played every position with the exception of quarterback and O-line throughout practicing that week. So, I was, in my mind I was kind of thinking that [I would play].”

The Chiefs had injuries to running backs Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco and receivers Kadarius Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Mecole Hardman went on injured reserve to make room for Edwards-Helaire’s return to the 53-player roster. McKinnon, Pacheco, Toney and Smith-Schuster played, which is why Edwards-Helaire was inactive.

Edwards-Helaire not only was insurance for the Chiefs, but he played the part of DeVonta Smith on the scout team. So, even though he didn’t suit up on Super Bowl Sunday, Edwards-Helaire said he did his part.

“I did everything that I need to do in order for us to win that game,” Edwards-Helaire said. “That’s just what it was. They called my number and I was out there.”