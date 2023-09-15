 Skip navigation
Clyde Edwards-Helaire questionable with illness

  
Published September 15, 2023 04:14 PM

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire started last week’s game but there’s a chance he won’t play in Sunday’s matchup with the Jaguars.

Kansas City has listed Edwards-Helaire as questionable with an illness on the final injury report of the week.

Edwards-Helaire missed practice on Wednesday and Friday but was a full participant on Thursday.

The fourth-year running back recorded 22 yards on six carries and had a 7-yard catch against the Lions.

Though head coach Andy Reid said in his Friday press conference that tight end Travis Kelce (knee) is set to play, the Chiefs have still listed him as questionable. Kelce was a limited participant in all three days of practice.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) has no status and is expected to play, despite being limited on all three days this week.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones (rest) was also limited all week but is expected to play.

Receiver Richie James (knee), cornerback Nic Jones (hand), receiver Kadarius Toney (knee), and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (knee) all have no game status and are expected to play.