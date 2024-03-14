CNN: Aaron Rodgers did not directly deny Sandy Hook reporting

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before.

Actually, you have heard this one before. We’ll nevertheless keep going.

Aaron Rodgers is in a dispute regarding the precise use of language.

In response to his post regarding the question of whether he’s a Sandy Hook denied, a CNN spokesperson sent this to PFT: “While Aaron Rodgers did respond on X, he did not directly deny CNN’s reporting.”

He indirectly denied part of the reporting, since the reporting contends both that Rodgers believes Sandy Hook was an inside job and that Rodgers believes Sandy Hook never happened.

Pamela Brown, who works for CNN, contends that Rodgers said in her presence that Sandy Hook “was actually a government inside job and the media was intentionally ignoring it.” Another unnamed source said that Rodgers claims the Sandy Hook shooting “never happened,” and that it was “all made up.”

Said Rodgers on X: “As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy,. I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place. Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community.”

So he denies part of the reporting — specifically, the part that Sandy Hook shooting never happened. However, he does not deny the notion that it was a government inside job.

In other words, the X post covers the specific contention made by the unnamed source. It does not cover the specific contention made by Pamela Brown.

Thus, the question remains as to whether he believes it was a government inside job. He doesn’t address that in his post. Given that he posted on X a denial as to the notion that it never happened at all, he could easily deny that he believes it was a government inside job. Or he could say he believes it was a government inside job.

And, yes, these are the very issues he’ll be dealing with if he hopes to pursue the No. 2 job inside the American government.