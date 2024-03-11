Colby Parkinson agrees to deal with Rams

Tight end Colby Parkinson is staying in the NFC West, but he won’t be back in Seattle.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Parkinson has agreed to a deal with the Rams. It is set to be a three-year deal worth $22.5 million with $15.5 million in guaranteed money.

Parkinson spent four seasons with the Seahawks after being drafted in the fourth round in 2020. He caught seven passes his first two seasons, but posted 50 receptions for 569 yards and four touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Tyler Higbee, Hunter Long, and 2023 fifth-rounder Davis Allen are set to return at tight end for the Rams as well.