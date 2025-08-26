 Skip navigation
Cole Strange among Patriots’ cuts as they get down to 53

  
Published August 26, 2025 04:49 PM

The Patriots have finalized their initial 53-man roster, and among the players released is former first-round draft pick Cole Strange.

Strange went to New England with the 29th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft and started 29 games in three seasons, but he won’t be back for Year 4.

The Patriots also placed wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk and linebacker Jahlani Tavai on injured reserve.

In addition to Strange, the players the Patriots cut were CB Miles Battle, G Mehki Butler, G Jack Conley, CB Brandon Crossley, TE C.J. Dippre, S Marcus Epps, RB JaMycal Hasty, T Demontrey Jacobs, RB Terrell Jennings, WR John Jiles, DE Truman Jones, C Alec Lindstrom, DB Kobee Minor, DT David Olajiga, LB Cam Riley, DT Jahvaree Ritzie, K Parker Romo, TE Gee Scott Jr., LB Bradyn Swinson and WR Jeremiah Webb.