Colorado, Syracuse seek permission for joint spring practices, scrimmage

Colorado coach Deion Sanders wants to play another team in the spring. His program is already moving in that direction.

Via Javon Edmonds of Syracuse.com, Colorado and Syracuse have sought permission to hold joint practices next month, culminating in a scrimmage.

Syracuse coach Fran Brown disclosed the development after practice on Friday.

The Division I-FBS Oversight Committee meets on April 10. A decision could be made at that time.

By rule, teams may have 15 spring practices within a 35-day window. Colorado’s spring game is set for April 19. Syracuse is due to wrap its spring practices on April 16.

“It will help the game,” Brown said. “Nobody wants to have spring games anymore. Nobody wants to worry about the portal. . . . I’m just confident in who I am and what i do for the players.”

More and more coaches fear that spring games will put up-and-coming players on the radar of other programs for transfer purposes.

“Everybody’s moving to stop spring games,” Sanders said recently. “I don’t know why. It’s not gonna stop, I’m just thinking of a way to improve it, so I want to play against somebody.”

Brown made it clear immediately that he’d bring the Orange to Colorado.