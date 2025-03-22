 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nfl_figures_250321.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL figures deserving of a reality show
nbc_pft_sanders_250321.jpg
Sanders remains tough amid pre-draft noise
nbc_pft_crystalball_250321.jpg
Crystal Ball: QB Musical Chairs edition

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nfl_figures_250321.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL figures deserving of a reality show
nbc_pft_sanders_250321.jpg
Sanders remains tough amid pre-draft noise
nbc_pft_crystalball_250321.jpg
Crystal Ball: QB Musical Chairs edition

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colorado, Syracuse seek permission for joint spring practices, scrimmage

  
Published March 22, 2025 04:05 PM

Colorado coach Deion Sanders wants to play another team in the spring. His program is already moving in that direction.

Via Javon Edmonds of Syracuse.com, Colorado and Syracuse have sought permission to hold joint practices next month, culminating in a scrimmage.

Syracuse coach Fran Brown disclosed the development after practice on Friday.

The Division I-FBS Oversight Committee meets on April 10. A decision could be made at that time.

By rule, teams may have 15 spring practices within a 35-day window. Colorado’s spring game is set for April 19. Syracuse is due to wrap its spring practices on April 16.

“It will help the game,” Brown said. “Nobody wants to have spring games anymore. Nobody wants to worry about the portal. . . . I’m just confident in who I am and what i do for the players.”

More and more coaches fear that spring games will put up-and-coming players on the radar of other programs for transfer purposes.

“Everybody’s moving to stop spring games,” Sanders said recently. “I don’t know why. It’s not gonna stop, I’m just thinking of a way to improve it, so I want to play against somebody.”

Brown made it clear immediately that he’d bring the Orange to Colorado.