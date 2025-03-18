 Skip navigation
Deion Sanders wants to turn college football spring games into NFL-style preseason games

  
Colorado’s spring game is coming up on April 19, and since Deion Sanders has become the Buffaloes’ head coach, the spring games have been well attended and have drawn significant TV audiences. But Sanders is thinking bigger.

Sanders said in a college football world where teams are moving away from spring games, he wants to make them bigger by turning them into something more like an NFL preseason game, with an opponent.

“Everybody’s moving to stop spring games. I don’t know why,” Sanders said. “It’s not gonna stop, I’m just thinking of a way to improve it, so I want to play against somebody.”

Sanders said that in future years he’d like to have another college team come to Boulder for joint practices before playing a spring game against each other, the way NFL teams do.

“I would like to style it like the pros. I would like to practice against someone for a few days, then you have the spring game, and I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously. I think it’s a tremendous idea,” Sanders said.

It didn’t take long for Sanders to find a potential opponent: Syracuse coach Fran Brown went on social media shortly after Sanders made his comment and wrote that Syracuse wants to be Colorado’s first spring opponent.

"@DeionSanders we will come to Boulder for 3 days,” Brown wrote.

Although NFL fans have largely grown tired of preseason games, at the college level they could generate a lot of interest in the spring. At many campuses the games would sell out, and TV ratings would be high. Sanders’ idea makes a lot of sense.