Colts agree to sign LB Germaine Pratt

The Colts are adding a veteran to their defense.

Per NFL Media, linebacker Germaine Pratt has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Colts.

Pratt was recently released by the Raiders after starting the first four games with the club. He recorded 25 total tackles with two passes defensed.

Pratt will be reunited with his former defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo, who now has the same position with the Colts. Pratt appeared in 96 games with 88 starts for the Bengals from 2019-2024, all under Anarumo.