Colts agree to trade Stephon Gilmore to Cowboys

Jalen Ramsey isn’t the only cornerback who will be switching teams via a trade once the new league year is underway.

According to multiple reports, the Colts have agreed to trade Stephon Gilmore to the Cowboys. The Cowboys will send a 2023 fifth-round pick to Indianapolis in return for Gilmore.

Gilmore signed a two-year deal with the Colts last year. He is set to make $7.96 million this season and the Colts will clear over $9 million in cap space as part of the deal.

Gilmore may not be playing at quite the level he was on when he won defensive player of the year with the Patriots in 2019, but he started every game last season and finished the year with 66 tackles, two interceptions, and 11 passes defensed.

The Cowboys will team him with Trevon Diggs in what they hope will be a strong pass defense in 2023.