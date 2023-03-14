 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Colts agree to trade Stephon Gilmore to Cowboys

  
Published March 14, 2023 01:12 PM
nbc_bfa_bearsoffseason_230314
March 14, 2023 04:18 PM
Jim Trotter and Mike Jones join Brother From Another to discuss the Chicago Bears and whether the money they are throwing around will result in a deep playoff run.

Jalen Ramsey isn’t the only cornerback who will be switching teams via a trade once the new league year is underway.

According to multiple reports, the Colts have agreed to trade Stephon Gilmore to the Cowboys. The Cowboys will send a 2023 fifth-round pick to Indianapolis in return for Gilmore.

Gilmore signed a two-year deal with the Colts last year. He is set to make $7.96 million this season and the Colts will clear over $9 million in cap space as part of the deal.

Gilmore may not be playing at quite the level he was on when he won defensive player of the year with the Patriots in 2019, but he started every game last season and finished the year with 66 tackles, two interceptions, and 11 passes defensed.

The Cowboys will team him with Trevon Diggs in what they hope will be a strong pass defense in 2023.