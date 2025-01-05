 Skip navigation
Colts beat Jaguars in overtime

  
Published January 5, 2025 04:16 PM

If today was the last start of Joe Flacco’s NFL career, he went out by leading the Colts to an overtime win over the Jaguars.

Flacco completed 23 of 40 passes for 264 yards, with one touchdown and no interception, and led the Colts on an 11-play, 50-yard drive in overtime to set up the game-winning field goal in the Colts’ 26-23 win.

The win improves the Colts’ record to 8-9 and drops the Jaguars to 4-13. Both teams have major questions ahead this offseason, with the Jaguars likely to fire coach Doug Pederson and the Colts unsure whether they have the quarterback they need in Anthony Richardson. Both teams’ futures are in question.

And Flacco’s future is in question as well. Flacco intends to play in 2025, but he’ll have to sign somewhere as a backup, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll ever get on the field again. If he doesn’t the record will show that he went out with a win.