Falcons win award for 'weirdest' draft trade
Campbell to Eagles tops best first-round fits
Packers end 23-year first-round WR drought
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Packers end 23-year first-round WR drought
April 25, 2025 08:54 AM
The Packers drafted a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL draft for the first time in 23 years, and the PFT crew breaks down how Matthew Golden fits in Green Bay's offense.
Related Videos
07:17
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade
07:21
Campbell to Eagles tops best first-round fits
06:40
Cowboys among teams that bolstered offensive line
14:59
Sanders needs to ‘harness anger’ after draft slide
04:51
Bears surprise by drafting Loveland over Warren
01:40
Florio: Rodgers to the Steelers ‘will happen’
11:27
Giants ‘in predicament’ with crowded QB room
08:14
Giants need to give Dart ‘chance’ to work
07:26
Browns ‘looking to future’ with draft trade
10:09
Hunter Jr. will make Jaguars a ‘relevant’ team
01:19
Expect ‘inconsistent’ fantasy numbers from Golden
10:10
Round 1 Love/Hate: Jeanty, Hunter strike gold
01:44
Hampton’s fantasy value could be hurt by Harris
02:21
Best available players after NFL draft Round 1
02:02
‘Musical chairs’ for Sanders are narrowing
01:17
Falcons add another edge rusher in Pearce Jr.
02:50
QB Sanders not selected in Round 1 of NFL draft
02:04
Giants trade up with Texans, pick QB Dart
01:11
Vikings get physical with OL Jackson
01:33
Egbuka has complicated fantasy fit with Buccaneers
01:49
Warren not an ideal fantasy fit in Colts’ offense
02:31
Giants trade up to make Dart second QB off board
59
Packers invest in passing game with Golden
01:03
RB Hampton falls to Chargers at No. 22
01:46
Steelers opt for ‘win-now’ player in Harmon at 21
01:31
Steelers don’t go QB, take DT Harmon
56
Broncos get the guy they want in CB Barron
01:18
Bucs prepare for the future with WR Egbuka
01:15
Loveland doesn’t have best fantasy fit with Bears
01:01
Bengals ‘plan for the future’ with Stewart
Latest Clips
49
Seahawks improve offense with OL Zabel
01:17
Cardinals take a chance on Nolen at No. 16
01:07
Falcons bolster defense with LB Walker
01:14
McMillan joins Panthers’ fantasy-friendly offense
56
Grant will help ‘set the tone’ with Dolphins
01:48
Tight end Warren slides to No. 14 for Colts
02:26
Colts ‘must be drooling’ over Warren at No. 14
01:11
Booker provides DAL with much-needed help
01:34
Raiders an ‘awesome landing spot’ for Jeanty
58
49ers need DE Williams to ‘produce right away’
01:35
Raiders boost run game with star RB Jeanty
01:06
Loveland becomes first TE picked in NFL draft
01:10
OT Banks Jr. slides down to Saints at No. 9
01:16
Panthers get much-needed WR help with McMillan
01:14
Jets prioritize O-line with tackle Membou
02:08
Graham’s value ‘stacks up’ for the Browns
01:23
Can Hunter thrive in fantasy with ‘limited snaps?’
02:01
Raiders get ‘one-man offense’ in Jeanty
01:18
Browns trade down and pick DT Graham at No. 5
06:30
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Late Round 1
52
Patriots boost O-line with Campbell at No. 4
01:06
Giants pick ‘special’ edge rusher in Carter
01:05
Ward has tons of dynasty potential with Titans
02:32
Carter can be ‘next-generation’ Parsons for Giants
05:23
Jags aggressive in trade for ‘instinctive’ Hunter
01:32
Jags trade up with Browns for two-way star Hunter
01:39
Ward’s play ‘will do the talking’ with the Titans
07:51
Lowry lifts McIlroy to start Zurich Classic
09:52
Korda struggles early at 2025 Chevron Championship
08:08
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1
