Colts bring up Chris Lammons, Mike Hilton, Ameer Abdullah from practice squad

  
Published October 4, 2025 01:13 PM

The Colts have added three players from the practice squad to their active roster for Sunday against the Raiders.

Colts practice squad cornerback Chris Lammons, running back Ameer Abdullah and cornerback Mike Hilton were all added to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Lammons was signed to the active roster, while Abdullah and Hilton were elevated and will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

The Colts also signed cornerback Cameron Mitchell to the practice squad and placed safety Daniel Scott on injured reserve.