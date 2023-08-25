Colts C Danny Pinter carted off with ankle injury

The Colts lost center Danny Pinter on the first play of the second half.

Pinter was blocking on a Jake Funk run when teammate Blake Freeland accidentally ran into the back of Pinter’s left leg. Pinter’s ankle bent underneath Freeland.

Pinter left on a cart, with teammates wishing him well before he departed.

The Colts list him as questionable to return with an ankle injury, but he obviously won’t. Pinter was taken to the X-ray room for an initial diagnosis.

Ryan Kelly is the starter at center, but he just returned to practice this week after working his way back from a foot injury. Dakoda Shepley is listed as the third-string center.

Wesley French replaced Pinter in the second half against the Eagles.