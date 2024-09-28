Colts call up DT Adam Gotsis, CB David Long

The Colts are adding a pair of experienced players to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

The team announced that they have elevated defensive tackle Adam Gotsis and cornerback David Long on a temporary basis. Both players will be back on the practice squad after facing Pittsburgh.

It’s the first elevation for both players this season.

Gotsis is in his ninth season and spent the previous four seasons with the Jaguars. He had 26 tackles and a sack in 17 appearances last season. He also spent four years with the Broncos before making the move to Jacksonville.

Long has played for the Rams, Raiders, Panthers, and Packers. He played three games for Green Bay last year and has 66 career appearances.