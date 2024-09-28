 Skip navigation
What's at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
What Parsons' injury means for Cowboys' defense
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Mike McDaniel has seen "progress" with Odell Beckham Jr.
It's a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Mike McDaniel has seen "progress" with Odell Beckham Jr.
It's a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Colts call up DT Adam Gotsis, CB David Long

  
Published September 28, 2024 01:47 PM

The Colts are adding a pair of experienced players to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

The team announced that they have elevated defensive tackle Adam Gotsis and cornerback David Long on a temporary basis. Both players will be back on the practice squad after facing Pittsburgh.

It’s the first elevation for both players this season.

Gotsis is in his ninth season and spent the previous four seasons with the Jaguars. He had 26 tackles and a sack in 17 appearances last season. He also spent four years with the Broncos before making the move to Jacksonville.

Long has played for the Rams, Raiders, Panthers, and Packers. He played three games for Green Bay last year and has 66 career appearances.