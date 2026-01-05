Colts claim LB John Bullock off waivers from the Bucs

The Colts claimed linebacker John Bullock off waivers, the team announced Monday.

The Buccaneers waived Bullock on Friday.

Bullock appeared in 15 games with the Buccaneers this season, playing five defensive snaps and 253 on special teams. He totaled 10 special teams tackles.

He originally signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent on May 9.

Bullock saw action in 47 career games at Nebraska and recorded 126 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, eight passes defensed, one interception and three forced fumbles. He garnered honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition in 2024.