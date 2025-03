The Colts waived center Ryan Coll on Wednesday, the team announced.

Coll went undrafted out of Richmond in 2024 after playing 46 career collegiate games with 39 starts.

He signed with the Falcons and participated in the team’s 2024 offseason program.

The Falcons cut Coll early in training camp, and the Colts signed him after placing Wesley French on injured reserve.

Coll, though, injured a shoulder two weeks later and went on injured reserve himself. He spent the entire season there.