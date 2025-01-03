Colts DL Raekwon Davis is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 18

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Colts defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has been named their Community MVP for Week 18.

Davis hosted his fifth annual Rae’s Elves holiday event for more than 350 children from families experiencing hardship in his hometown of Meridian, Mississippi. The children were each given a $100 gift card to purchase items during a shopping spree and Davis also gave store employees, Salvation Army volunteers and others an opportunity to shop for their own holiday items.

“Growing up in Meridian, I prayed for better days for my family and community,” Davis said. “I’m incredibly thankful for the platform I have to give back, provide relief for my hometown and inspire hope for youth from similar backgrounds.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Davis’s foundation or the charity of his choice. Davis will also join the other weekly winners in being eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the season.

