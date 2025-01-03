 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts DL Raekwon Davis is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 18

  
Published January 3, 2025 12:02 PM

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Colts defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has been named their Community MVP for Week 18.

Davis hosted his fifth annual Rae’s Elves holiday event for more than 350 children from families experiencing hardship in his hometown of Meridian, Mississippi. The children were each given a $100 gift card to purchase items during a shopping spree and Davis also gave store employees, Salvation Army volunteers and others an opportunity to shop for their own holiday items.

“Growing up in Meridian, I prayed for better days for my family and community,” Davis said. “I’m incredibly thankful for the platform I have to give back, provide relief for my hometown and inspire hope for youth from similar backgrounds.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Davis’s foundation or the charity of his choice. Davis will also join the other weekly winners in being eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the season.