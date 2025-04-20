Jaxson Dart likely to go in the middle of the first round, based on betting odds

Miami quarterback Cam Ward is the overwhelming favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is a betting favorite to go in the Top 10. But what about the third quarterback in the draft?

That would be Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss, who is likely to go in the middle of the first round, if the betting odds are to be believed.

Dart is a -400 favorite to go in the first round but a +350 underdog to go in the Top 10. The over/under on Dart’s draft position is 24.5, and under is a -150 favorite. What all those odds mean is that Dart is likely to go somewhere from the 11th pick to the 24th pick.

In that range, the Steelers, picking 21st overall, would seem to be the most likely team to draft a quarterback.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound Dart started three games as a freshman at USC as a freshman in 2021 and then transferred to Ole Miss in 2022, where he was a three-year starter. Last year he threw for 4,279 yards with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions and was the first-team All-SEC quarterback.