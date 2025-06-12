Chris Olave “not worried” about risk of future concussions

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has had four concussions in three NFL seasons, including two that limited him to eight appearances during the 2024 season, but they aren’t dominating his thoughts as he heads into the 2025 campaign.

Olave was cleared to return to practice late last year, but never returned to game action. He said on Wednesday that it was difficult to be out of action for an extended period of time, but that he feels well now and that his conversations with doctors have him ready to move forward without reservations about undue risk to his long-term health.

“They said I was OK back in December when they cleared me,” Olave said, via Brett Martel of the Associated Press. “It was just unlucky situations I was being put in. God’s got me at the end of the day. I’m not worried about nothing. So, just got to go out there 100% and be ready.”

Olave’s worry-free approach extends to other things as well. Olave’s name came up in trade chatter this offseason, but head coach Kellen Moore said that the team is not looking to move the wideout and Olave shrugged it off as “all rumors.”

The other area that might cause some trepidation is the quarterback competition between Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and rookie Tyler Shough. Olave said he believes “they’re ready to play NFL ball” and having the wideout on the field would help them show that the fall.