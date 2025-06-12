Zac Taylor “not going to make any predictions” on Shemar Stewart

Bengals first-round pick Shemar Stewart did not attend Thursday’s mandatory minicamp session as he and the team continue their standoff over a clause in the rookie’s contract.

Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed after the session that Stewart wasn’t there, saying the club is staying focused on the players who were. Taylor also noted that he and Stewart have had “good communication” and “positive conversations,” effectively saying that he wasn’t surprised by Stewart’s absence.

However, Taylor would not go as far as saying that he’s confident Stewart’s deal will be done by training camp.

“I’m not going to make any predictions,” Taylor said.

Stewart has not been on the field for the Bengals since he was drafted, saying he won’t practice until his contract is signed. But he has been in the building, learning the defense in the classroom.

“I think for all the rookies, you’d like them to be on the field,” Taylor said. “But certainly, there’s things that happen over the course of an NFL career and this is one of them right now. So, he’s been in the meetings, he’s been positive that way. He’s been a good learner. And we look forward to getting him back on the field quickly.”

The Stewart situation has undoubtedly become a distraction for Cincinnati, especially considering his comments from the locker room this week. Taylor again said that he and Stewart have had “good communication” when asked if the two had talked about how publicly critical Stewart was about the organization.

“I think there’s education that happens with all the rookies, that we do our best to educate them,” Taylor said. “No. 1, we want to protect our team in our locker room. And so, there’s some things — I understand when there’s frustration there. That’s how he chose to do it. That’s his prerogative. And we look forward to getting him back in the fold.”

If this contract dispute continues, Stewart does have some options, but not many. We’ll see if one of the two parties blinks before training camp begins in late July.