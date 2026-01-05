Lions finish season in last place with 9-8 record after beating first-place Bears

The Bears entered today’s game needing only to win to become the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Lions entered today’s game having already been mathematically eliminated. But the Lions played like they had pride to play for, and pulled off an upset.

Detroit won 19-16 on a 42-yard field goal from Jake Bates as time expired.

The Lions finish the season in last place in the NFC North, but with a respectable 9-8 record. The Bears finish 11-6 and will have to hope the Eagles lose to the Commanders, which would deliver Chicago the No. 2 seed.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff had a big game, completing 27 of 42 passes for 331 yards, and Amon-Ra St. Brown was his favorite receiver, with 11 catches for 139 yards. The Lions jumped out to a 16-0 lead and it looked like they would dominate.

But the Bears, as they so often have this season, came roaring back, with Caleb Williams throwing two touchdown passes and two two-point conversions to tie the score 16-16.

In the end, however, the Lions were able to drive into field goal range in the closing moments of the fourth quarter, and kick that game winner. The Lions are a last-place team, but they end the season with something that gives them confidence going into the offseason. And the Bears need to shake off a disappointing loss as they head toward the playoffs.