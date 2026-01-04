 Skip navigation
Head coach Shane Steichen, G.M. Chris Ballard will return to Colts in 2026

  
Published January 4, 2026 06:32 PM

The Colts completed a brutal second half of their season with Sunday’s loss to the Texans, but going from 7-1 to 8-9 won’t lead to a major shakeup in the organization.

According to multiple reports, the Colts have decided that head coach Shane Steichen and General Manager Chris Ballard will return for the 2026 season. Team owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon is expected to address the media about the decision on Monday.

Steichen was hired in 2023 and he has gone 25-26 through three seasons. Ballard has been with the team since the 2017 season. This is the fifth straight year the Colts have missed the playoffs and the seventh time in nine years with Ballard running the personnel department.

Quarterback Daniel Jones was central to the team’s impressive start and his torn Achilles contributed to the collapse down the stretch. He is unsigned for next season while 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson is under contract after missing almost all of the season with a fractured orbital bone. The Colts don’t have a first-round pick to use in pursuit of another quarterback after trading for Sauce Gardner and solving that spot will be a big piece of making sure that the end of next season finds the Colts in a better place than they are right now.