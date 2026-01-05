 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sunday Night Football: Marlon Humphrey active, Rashod Bateman inactive for Ravens-Steelers

  
Published January 4, 2026 07:02 PM

The Ravens will have one of their key defensive players for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Steelers.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is active for the contest after he was listed as questionable with an illness.

Humphrey missed Friday’s practice.

But receiver Rashod Bateman is inactive after an illness kept him out of practice all week long. Bateman’s 2025 season ends with 19 catches for 224 yards with two touchdowns.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is back for Baltimore after missing last week’s win over the Packers with a back contusion.

On the other side, edge rusher T.J. Watt is back for the Steelers after missing time with a lung issue.

For Pittsburgh, receiver Roman Wilson, running back Kaleb Johnson, cornerback Tre Flowers, linebacker Jeremiah Moon, offensive lineman Jack Driscoll, and quarterback Will Howard are all inactive.

Baltimore’s inactives are Bateman, cornerback Keyon Martin, offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom, defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles, receiver Keith Kirkwood, cornerback Amani Oruwariye, and quarterback Cooper Rush.