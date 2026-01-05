Sunday Night Football: Marlon Humphrey active, Rashod Bateman inactive for Ravens-Steelers

The Ravens will have one of their key defensive players for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Steelers.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is active for the contest after he was listed as questionable with an illness.

Humphrey missed Friday’s practice.

But receiver Rashod Bateman is inactive after an illness kept him out of practice all week long. Bateman’s 2025 season ends with 19 catches for 224 yards with two touchdowns.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is back for Baltimore after missing last week’s win over the Packers with a back contusion.

On the other side, edge rusher T.J. Watt is back for the Steelers after missing time with a lung issue.

For Pittsburgh, receiver Roman Wilson, running back Kaleb Johnson, cornerback Tre Flowers, linebacker Jeremiah Moon, offensive lineman Jack Driscoll, and quarterback Will Howard are all inactive.

Baltimore’s inactives are Bateman, cornerback Keyon Martin, offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom, defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles, receiver Keith Kirkwood, cornerback Amani Oruwariye, and quarterback Cooper Rush.