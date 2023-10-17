Colts DT Grover Stewart suspended six games for PEDs

Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart has been suspended for the next six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Stewart’s suspension begins today and he will be eligible to return on Monday, December 4, for Week 14. He will miss games against the Browns, Saints, Panthers, Patriots, Buccaneers and Titans.

“I want to apologize to the National Football League, the Colts organization, my teammates, our fans, and my family,” Stewart said in a statement. “I was surprised and disappointed to learn I had violated the policy. I respect the integrity of the game and would never purposefully put myself or the team in this kind of situation. I am responsible for what I put in my body, and I should have taken the proper steps to educate myself. I will learn from this moving forward, and I will take the appropriate measures to ensure this never happens again.”

Stewart was a 2017 fourth-round pick of the Colts who has played his entire NFL career in Indianapolis. He has started all six games this season.