Colts elevate DE Genard Avery, S Ronnie Harrison Jr. from the practice squad

  
Published September 14, 2024 03:28 PM

The Colts elevated defensive end Genard Avery and safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Avery signed with the team’s practice squad after final roster cutdowns. He originally signed with Indianapolis as a free agent on June 1.

Avery has appeared in 62 career games with 17 starts in his time with the Colts (2023-24), Buccaneers (2022), Eagles (2019-21) and Browns (2018-19). He has totaled 100 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, five passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and six special teams stops.

Harrison signed to the team’s practice squad earlier this week after participating in the Colts’ offseason program and training camp. He originally signed with Indianapolis as a free agent on Aug. 14.

He has played 74 career games with 48 starts in his time with the Colts (2023-24), Browns (2020-22) and Jaguars (2018-19). Harrison has recorded 238 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 25 passes defensed, seven interceptions, two fumble recoveries and five special teams stops.