Colts expect Anthony Richardson to start this week

The Colts have gone with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback the last two weeks, but it looks like his run is coming to an end.

Head coach Shane Steichen said at a Monday press conference that he expects Anthony Richardson to start against the Dolphins in Week Seven as long as he doesn’t experience a setback with his oblique injury.

Richardson suffered the injury in Week Four and he has been a limited participant in practice the last two weeks. He was inactive as the emergency quarterback for both the Week Five loss to the Jaguars and Sunday’s win over the Titans.

Richardson is 39-of-77 for 654 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions this season. He’s also run 21 times for 141 yards and a touchdown.