Colts feel close but “not there yet” after OT loss to Chiefs

The Colts had an 11-point lead over the Chiefs heading into the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, but they weren’t able to finish off their ninth win of the regular season.

A Kareem Hunt touchdown run, a two-point conversion and a field goal tied the game and the Chiefs won it on another Harrison Butker kick in overtime. The Colts went three-and-out on each of their final four possessions, which left cornerback Charvarius Ward to say that he feels the Colts are close to being a real contender but are “not there yet” after failing to finish off the Chiefs.

“We gotta learn how to win these type of games,” linebacker Zaire Franklin said, via the team’s website. “The learning curve can’t be long. I feel like we didn’t play up to the standard that we wanted to play at, but credit to them — they’ve been in that type of situation and made the plays that they had to make. . . . They made championship-level plays. And we gotta be better if we’re going to be the type of team we want to be this year.”

The Colts won five blowouts during a 7-1 start to the season, but they’ve lost two of their last three games and their most recent win came in overtime against the Falcons. They remain in first place in the AFC South, but they’re just a game up on the Jaguars and two games up on the Texans with four of their final six games coming against those divisional foes. The other two are against the Seahawks and 49ers, so now would be a good time for the Colts to show that they’ve learned the necessary lessons from Sunday’s loss.