Colts gets Gardner Minshew for one year, $3.5 million

Quarterback Gardner Minshew was, at one point, the next big thing in Jacksonville. He’s now getting low-end backup money in Indianapolis.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms of the deal, the Colts will pay Minshew $3.5 million for 2023.

The deal consists of a $1.75 million signing bonus, and a $1.75 million base salary.

He can earn another $2 million in playing-time incentives this year, pushing the deal to a maximum value of $5.5 million.

While it’s possible Minshew will be the placeholder for a rookie taken at the top of the draft, he’s more likely the backup -- sooner than later -- in Indy.

Minshew’s spot as the backup to Jalen Hurts in Philly has been filled by Marcus Mariota.