MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Colts gets Gardner Minshew for one year, $3.5 million

  
Published March 21, 2023 08:37 AM
nbc_pft_mariotaeagles_230317
March 17, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King dive into the Eagles' reported move to sign a one-year deal with Marcus Mariota and explain why his style of play being more similar to Jalen Hurts will be beneficial.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew was, at one point, the next big thing in Jacksonville. He’s now getting low-end backup money in Indianapolis.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms of the deal, the Colts will pay Minshew $3.5 million for 2023.

The deal consists of a $1.75 million signing bonus, and a $1.75 million base salary.

He can earn another $2 million in playing-time incentives this year, pushing the deal to a maximum value of $5.5 million.

While it’s possible Minshew will be the placeholder for a rookie taken at the top of the draft, he’s more likely the backup -- sooner than later -- in Indy.

Minshew’s spot as the backup to Jalen Hurts in Philly has been filled by Marcus Mariota.