Colts hold 23-3 lead over Chargers at halftime

Once again, Indianapolis is rolling.

The Colts have a 23-3 lead over the Chargers at halftime with another strong offensive performance.

Indianapolis scored touchdowns on each of the team’s first three possessions. Then after a rare three-and-out, the Colts put up a field goal to end the first half to go up by 20 at the break.

Daniel Jones finished the first two quarters 17-of-26 for 207 yards with a pair of touchdowns. While Jonathan Taylor scored on a 23-yard run to cap Indianapolis’ first drive, Jones hit Michael Pittman for a 4-yard score and Tyler Warren for a 5-yard TD in the second quarter.

Taylor has 45 yards on 10 carries with a TD plus three catches for 38 yards. Alec Pierce leads the Colts with 71 yards on three receptions.

Defensively, Indianapolis was able to keep Los Angeles off the board with a pair of interceptions. Playing the 131st game of his career, Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart recorded his first pick in the second quarter, batting a Justin Herbert pass up at the line before coming down with it. Practically the entire Colts sideline started celebrating with the veteran defender.

Herbert’s second pick was particularly costly, as it came in the red zone toward the end of the second quarter. Herbert was looking for Quentin Johnston in the end zone, but the ball was a little behind the receiver and intercepted by safety Nick Cross.

Herbert finished the first half 12-of-20 for 131 yards with two picks.

On the injury front, Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis is questionable to return with a groin issue. Chargers defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia has been ruled out with an elbow injury.

The Chargers will receive the second-half kickoff.