Colts: Jim Irsay continues to recover from respiratory illness, no other comment on health

A report from TMZ on Wednesday cited a police report from December that said officers responded to a call and found Colts owner Jim Irsay unresponsive in his bed before giving him Narcan and calling the incident an “overdose” and “overdose/poisoning.”

That report came after the Colts said earlier this month that Irsay, who has battled drug and alcohol addiction, is being treated for a severe respiratory illness. Wednesday’s report made no connection between the December incident and Irsay’s respiratory issue.

The team released another statement to reporters on Wednesday saying that Irsay is still recovering.

“Mr. Irsay continues to recover from his respiratory illness,” the statement said. “We will have no further comment on his personal health, and we continue to ask that Jim and his family’s privacy be respected.”

Irsay, who is 64, has been the owner of the Colts since his father’s death in 1997.