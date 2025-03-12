 Skip navigation
49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Colts, Khalil Herbert agree to one-year deal

  
Published March 12, 2025 05:18 PM

The Colts are adding a running back behind Jonathan Taylor.

According to multiple reports, Khalil Herbert has agreed to sign a one-year deal with Indianapolis.

Herbert, 26, had spent his career with the Bears until they traded him to the Bengals midway through last season. He ended up appearing in eight games for Cincinnati, taking 28 carries for 114 yards and catching eight passes for 21 yards.

Herbert’s best season was back in 2022 when he averaged 5.7 yards per carry to finish with 731 yards.

In 56 career games, he’s rushed for 1,905 yards with nine touchdowns and caught 53 passes for 312 yards with two TDs.