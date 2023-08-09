Colts list Gardner Minshew “or” Anthony Richardson as starting quarterback

The Colts aren’t ready to name a starting quarterback, or even say who’s ahead in the competition.

The first depth chart out of Indianapolis this preseason lists “Gardner Minshew or Anthony Richardson” as the No. 1 quarterback. Sam Ehlinger is listed as third string.

The use of the word “or” on depth charts is a common way for teams to indicate that they’re not ready to name a winner of a training camp competition, and it seems to be getting more common in quarterback competitions this offseason. The Buccaneers also did it with Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask in their starting quarterback competition, and the 49ers did it with Sam Darnold or Trey Lance in their backup quarterback competition.

Richardson is an extraordinary talent, which is why the Colts took him with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But he only started one season in college, and may not be ready to start in the NFL in Week One. Minshew has started 24 games during his NFL career and may be more ready to start the opener. But it will be a few weeks before the Colts let the rest of us know who’s really first on the depth chart.