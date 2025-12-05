 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251204.jpg
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfeaglesatchargers_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_snftexansvchiefs_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251204.jpg
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfeaglesatchargers_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_snftexansvchiefs_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts officially rule out Sauce Gardner for Week 14

  
Published December 5, 2025 01:48 PM

As expected, the Colts will not have one of their top defensive players this week.

Head coach Shane Steichen announced during his Friday press conference that cornerback Sauce Gardner has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Dealing with a calf injury, Gardner did not practice this week. He is still not slated to be placed on injured reserve.

Gardner is the only Indianapolis player ruled out. Linebacker Jaylon Carlies is returning from IR and will need to be activated to the 53-man roster to play this weekend. But he was a full participant in practice as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Defensive end Tyquan Lewis did not practice on Wednesday, but was not ruled out.