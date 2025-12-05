Colts officially rule out Sauce Gardner for Week 14

As expected, the Colts will not have one of their top defensive players this week.

Head coach Shane Steichen announced during his Friday press conference that cornerback Sauce Gardner has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Dealing with a calf injury, Gardner did not practice this week. He is still not slated to be placed on injured reserve.

Gardner is the only Indianapolis player ruled out. Linebacker Jaylon Carlies is returning from IR and will need to be activated to the 53-man roster to play this weekend. But he was a full participant in practice as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Defensive end Tyquan Lewis did not practice on Wednesday, but was not ruled out.