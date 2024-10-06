 Skip navigation
Colts OL Will Fries carted off with right leg injury

  
Published October 6, 2024 03:20 PM

One of the Colts offensive linemen has suffered what appeared to be a significant injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Right guard Will Fries was carted off the field with a right leg injury. He has been ruled out.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Fries had his leg placed in an air cast before he was put on a backboard and carted off. He raised his fist as he was leaving the field.

Dalton Tucker has come in to replace Fries at right guard.

While the Colts are still trialing the Jaguars, they were able to eventually score points on that drive. Quarterback Joe Flacco hit tight end Mo Alie-Cox with an 18-yard touchdown on a jump ball to the end zone, converting third-and-15.

The Jaguars lead 20-17 with 14:54 left in the fourth quarter.