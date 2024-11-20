 Skip navigation
Colts open Tyquan Lewis’ 21-day practice window

  
Published November 20, 2024 11:41 AM

Help is on the way for Indianapolis’ defensive front.

Via multiple reporters, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Wednesday that the club is opening the 21-day practice window for veteran defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis.

Lewis has been sidelined since injuring his elbow in the Week 4 victory over the Steelers and was placed on injured reserve.

The veteran has 1.5 sacks with two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits so far this season.

Steichen also noted that left tackle Bernhard Raimann (knee) will be listed as a non-participant on the day’s injury report, though the Colts are holding a walk-through on Wednesday. He missed last weekend’s victory over the Jets.

Indianapolis’ full injury report will be released later in the day.