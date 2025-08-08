 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals 'not clean enough' in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who's overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Other PFT Content

Colts place RB Salvon Ahmed, CB Justin Walley on IR

  
Published August 8, 2025 07:47 PM

The Colts made several roster moves Friday, including placing running back Salvon Ahmed and cornerback Justin Walley on injured reserve. Ahmed and Walley are out for the season.

Ahmed injured his ankle on a hip-drop tackle by Trey Washington in practice, and Walley, a third-round pick, tore his ACL in a joint practice with the Ravens on Tuesday.

“Heartbroken. Angry. Sad,” Ahmed wrote on Instagram last week. “I’m going through so many emotions. I went through so much just to get back on the field, and it’s cut short at the blink of an eye again. I do know my GOD is the same in the valley as he is in the mountain top. It all happens for a reason and at some point it will all be clear to me. Thank you GOD in advance for whatever you have planned for me.”

The Colts also waived linebacker Liam Anderson with an injury designation after he left Thursday’s preseason game with a hamstring injury. He will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.

The team signed offensive tackle Marcellus Johnson, cornerback B.J. Mayes, running back Nate Noel and running back Nay’Quan Wright.

Johnson originally signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and spent time on the practice squads of the Vikings and Giants last season.

Mayes was in the Eagles’ offseason program and training camp after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 2.

Noel participated in the Dolphins’ offseason program after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 9.

Wright was a tryout player for the Colts in their rookie and veteran minicamps.

Herndon was signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on July 31. He has played in 84 career games in his time with the Saints (2024), Giants (2024) and Jaguars (2018-23). Herndon has recorded 233 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack, 32 passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 10 special teams stops.