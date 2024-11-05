 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dak_241105.jpg
Cowboys can see what Lance has with Dak injured
nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
How the Bears can turn their season around
nbc_pft_speedroundpackers_241105.jpg
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week

Colts place Ryan Kelly on IR, claim Darren Hall off waivers

  
Published November 5, 2024 04:48 PM

The Colts will not have their starting center for at least four weeks.

Indianapolis announced on Tuesday that Ryan Kelly has been placed on injured reserve.

Kelly, 31, has been dealing with a calf injury and a knee injury. But he nevertheless played 100 percent of the Colts’ offensive snaps in the Week 9 loss to the Vikings.

Kelly has started seven games this year, missing two to injury. Rookie Tanor Bortolini, who has started two games in 2024, is Riley to take over at center with Kelly out.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Kelly has started 118 games since Indianapolis selected him at No. 18 overall back in 2016.

The Colts also announced they’ve claimed defensive back Darren Hall off of waivers from the Cardinals.

Hall has appeared in four games this season, playing 36 special teams snaps along with seven defensive snaps. A Falcons fourth-round pick in 2021, Hall has tallied six career passes defensed in 35 games with nine starts.