Colts plan to release Matt Ryan

  
Published March 14, 2023 02:06 PM
March 14, 2023 09:21 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the various rule changes proposed by NFL teams, from a return of the third QB rule, to a fourth-and-20 onside kick alternative and more.

It’s been an expected move since the end of the 2022 season, but it’s now finally been reported.

The Colts are planning to release quarterback Matt Ryan, according to multiple reports.

While Ryan got a fresh start with Indianapolis in 2022, it didn’t result in the kind of season he would have liked. Ryan was benched twice over the course of the season — once for Sam Ehlinger and the next time for Nick Foles. He finished the year completing 67 percent of his passes for 3,057 yards with 14 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and a career-high 15 fumbles.

Ryan, who turns 38 in May, could decide to retire as there may not be much of a market for his services. And as noted by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Ryan’s contract with the Colts included $12 million in guarantees in 2023 that was not in his previous agreement with the Falcons. So, Ryan is still entitled to that $12 million whether or not he plays in the coming season.

The No. 3 overall pick in 2008, Ryan spent 14 seasons with Atlanta before he was traded to Indianapolis a year ago.

By releasing Ryan and trading cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the Colts will save $27.1 million against the cap for 2023.