Colts put CB Jaylon Jones on IR, elevate CB Chris Lammons and RB Ulysses Bentley IV

Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones will miss at least the next four games.

Jones was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Broncos on Friday due to a hamstring injury and the Colts placed him on injured reserve Saturday. Jones played six special teams snaps in the season-opening win over the Dolphins.

The Colts ruled cornerback Charvarius Ward out with a concussion, so it was no surprise that they also added a cornerback for Sunday’s game. Chris Lammons, who appeared in 18 games for the Colts over the last two seasons, has been elevated from the practice squad.

Running back Ulysses Bentley IV has also been called up. He had one carry for no gain after being elevated last weekend.