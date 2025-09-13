 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Colts put CB Jaylon Jones on IR, elevate CB Chris Lammons and RB Ulysses Bentley IV

  
Published September 13, 2025 01:12 PM

Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones will miss at least the next four games.

Jones was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Broncos on Friday due to a hamstring injury and the Colts placed him on injured reserve Saturday. Jones played six special teams snaps in the season-opening win over the Dolphins.

The Colts ruled cornerback Charvarius Ward out with a concussion, so it was no surprise that they also added a cornerback for Sunday’s game. Chris Lammons, who appeared in 18 games for the Colts over the last two seasons, has been elevated from the practice squad.

Running back Ulysses Bentley IV has also been called up. He had one carry for no gain after being elevated last weekend.